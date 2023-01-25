Although most college students say they are comfortable living with someone with different beliefs and views, some are intolerant when it comes to political, religious, and sexual orientation differences

SEATTLE, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published a survey report that shares insight into college students' tolerance of peers with contrasting identities and/or beliefs. The report also compares responses from students who identify as liberal and those who identify as conservative. The survey generated feedback from 1,000 prospective and current college students ages 16 to 23 in the United States.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.