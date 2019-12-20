The Associated Press
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw has dropped his appeal of a one-year NFL suspension for gambling on league games, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Friday.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because Shaw's decision to drop the appeal has not been made public.
Late last month, Shaw was suspended through at least the end of the 2020 season for betting on NFL games on multiple occasions this season, the first time in more than 35 years an NFL player has been banned for gambling.
n Rookie Daniel Jones is returning as the New York Giants starting quarterback after missing two weeks with an ankle injury.
Jones again replaces two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, who had returned to the starting lineup with Jones sidelined.
Manning is in the final year of his contract, so the decision to start Jones Sunday against the Washington Redskins might signal the end of his 16-year career with the Giants.
n PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers cut reserve safety Kameron Kelly on Friday hours after the rookie was arrested following an alleged altercation with police at a bar.
BASEBALL
n CHICAGO — The White Sox boosted their starting rotation, finalizing a $5 million, one-year contract with two-time All-Star Gio González that includes a 2021 club option.
n MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins bolstered their bullpen Friday by finalizing contracts for two right-handed relievers, adding Tyler Clippard on a $2.75 million, one-year deal and bringing back Sergio Romo with a contract that guaranteed $5 million and includes a 2021 club option.
n MIAMI — Right-handed reliever Yimi García, who pitched in 64 games this year for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has agreed to a $1.1 million, one-year contract with the Miami Marlins that allows him to earn an additional $200,000 in performance bonuses.
n MILWAUKEE — After hitting a career-low .134 for Milwaukee in 2018, Eric Sogard is getting a second chance with the Brewers.
The Brewers finalized Friday Sogard's $4.5 million, one-year contract along with a $5 million, one-year deal for first baseman Justin Smoak.
n NEW YORK — The average salary in the major leagues has dropped in consecutive years for the first time since the players' association started keeping records more than a half-century ago.
The 988 players on Aug. 31 rosters and injured lists averaged $4,051,490, the union said Friday, down 1.1% from $4,095,686 last year. The average peaked at $4,097,122 in 2017.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n WASHINGTON — Hand gestures flashed by West Point cadets and Naval Academy midshipmen during the televised Army-Navy football game were not racist signals, military investigations have concluded.
A Navy probe of the event found that the students were participating in a “sophomoric game” on Saturday and had no racist intent. An Army statement Friday also rejected any racist overtones, saying the hand gestures were “not associated with ideologies or movements that are contrary to the Army values.”
Clips of the hand gestures by the students went viral on social media and immediately raised questions about whether they were using a “white power” sign. But others suggested it was part of what's called the “circle game,” in which someone flashes an upside-down OK sign below the waist and punches anyone who looks at it.
n TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona has hired former Iowa State head coach Paul Rhoads as its defensive coordinator.
AUTO RACING
n Robert Glenn “Junior” Johnson, a moonshine runner turned NASCAR driver described as “The Last American Hero” by author Tom Wolfe in a 1965 article for Esquire, died Friday. He was 88.
NASCAR announced the death of Johnson, the winner of 50 races as a driver and 132 as an owner. He was a member of the inaugural class inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
n The NCAA placed TCU on probation for one year after the school self-reported 33 athletes in football and basketball being paid for work they didn't do.
The NCAA released the decision of the committee on infractions Friday.
TCU was also punished for practice violations in men's and women's swimming and diving, and a former coach in those sports was given a show-cause order.
TCU reported the violations in 2018 when it discovered athletes were not clocking out of their summer jobs with the school's physical plant. The payments totaled about $20,000 over four years and 22 athletes competed while ineligible.
