...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Swedish AdTech company, BrightBid taps into London's dynamic start up scene to accelerate growth
AdTech platform for Google Advertising, BrightBid has today announced the launch of its UK operations in London to significantly accelerate its global growth. Founded in 2020, the Swedish company has grown close to 400% YoY in revenue and is well in the top 10% of fastest growing SaaS companies globally. The company helps PPC and marketing teams scale up performance on Google Search Ads using its proprietary AI technology.
"Our ambition is to help businesses large and small across the UK compete with growing PPC costs and deliver optimised cost-effective campaigns using the AI-driven technology that we've developed," said Gustav Westman, the Founder and new CEO of BrightBid. "We're really excited for the next stage in BrightBid's evolution as we launch in London and take advantage of the UK's position as the second largest market for Google Ads in the world. We want to service our growing UK client base from our new London HQ, and build on the company's rapid growth following huge success in Europe supporting companies," Westman said.
The idea of BrightBid came about when close friends, Gustav Westman and Marcus Möller saw the need to help businesses deliver optimised campaigns with Google Search Ads and compete in an increasingly crowded environment.With the appointment of CTO Edmund Aldrich de Leon in 2021, they developed an AI engine that works alongside Google's automation and first-party data to find the best performing keywords, enhance bidding adjustments and generate more revenue, leads and customers. Combined with the marketing and sales expertise, BrightBid's AI- and human-led offering helps companies deliver an average 20% increase in conversions.
"The AI engine works for all types of Paid Search advertisers but B2B marketers are seeing very high performance lifts as the Google CPC's for this advertiser group have been especially challenged with the pandemic as competition has intensified," said Marcus Möller, Co-Founder and Head of Customer Success. "The migration to online marketing has grown rapidly in the last 2 years which in turn is driving Google cost inflation in key verticals - we're confident that our offering can help companies take their online presence to the next level without scaling costs," concluded Möller.
BrightBid recently raised £2m in a seed round from a number of seasoned tech and SaaS company founders, including Filip Lilja, co-founder of autonomous trucking company Einride, Mikael Lindblom, co-founder and former CEO of invoice management SaaS company Medius, and Thor-Olof Philogène, founder and CEO of enterprise insights SaaS company Stravito as well as former CRO at iZettle. This is part of a fundraising drive to support the development of the platform and appoint new hires - including growth to the marketing team, investment in the London office, and continued focus on developing new business.
BrightBid offers a free audit to outline the expected increases in conversions associated with using their AI driven system and works with clients hand in hand to quickly train the AI engine to achieve improved results in 30 days.
BrightBid is a rapidly growing AdTech company utilising AI and human expertise to create more refined Google Ads recommendations for businesses to drive customer acquisition. Combined with BrightBids' marketing and sales expertise, our AI- and human-led offering enables companies to compete better in Google Search, seeing on average a 20% increase in conversions. Founded in 2020, BrightBid is well in the top 10% of fastest growing SaaS companies globally and has achieved over 500,000 conversions for its 400 customers.
