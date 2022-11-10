Recently launched service provider delivers scalable building maintenance solutions.

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swinerton, a nationwide builder with more than 130 years of experience, announced today that Christopher Foster has joined the organization as the Director of National Facility Solutions, based in the Seattle office. The new role will elevate the Swinerton client experience; drive operational consistencies among Facility Solutions teams across the company; streamline and improve processes; and continue to grow the firm's customer base.


