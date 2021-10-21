SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syncro, a leading Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) and Professional Services Automation (PSA) platform for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT Professionals, announced the completion of the company's acquisition of Watchman Monitoring. Watchman Monitoring is a Software as a Service (SaaS) offering which monitors the health of Mac and Windows computers.
The acquisition retains all Watchman Monitoring personnel, adds more than 400 customers, and enhances the suite of out-of-the-box support for monitoring Mac devices.
The Watchman Monitoring suite will be seamlessly folded into Syncro's combined RMM and PSA platform in early 2022 and its features will be available to all Syncro customers at no additional cost.
"We are thrilled to welcome Watchman Monitoring to the Syncro team. Their dedication to developing easy-to-manage solutions will empower all Syncro users to deliver exceptional service to their clients," said Robert Reichner, Chief Executive Officer of Syncro.
The Syncro and Watchman Monitoring merger will bring differentiated, integrated monitoring solutions for MSPs and IT Professionals such as:
- Industry leading, native monitoring for macOS, built by experts in the Apple Ecosystem
- A new full-featured, full-powered Mac agent with real time capabilities
- Expansion of built-in monitoring capabilities that will benefit all Syncro users
"Watchman Monitoring's deep expertise in the Apple ecosystem allows Syncro to offer more complete Mac support. It'll be easier than ever for MSPs to take on new Mac clients," said Allen Hancock, founder of Watchman Monitoring.
The acquisition of Watchman Monitoring along with Syncro's rapid growth has been fueled by an August 2020 investment from Mainsail Partners. Syncro has more than doubled its team over the last year, including significant growth in product, engineering, support, as well as key hires on the executive leadership team.
About Syncro
Syncro is leading the movement of next-gen MSP platforms by combining all of the solutions that MSPs need in one intuitive platform. Syncro's unified MSP operations platform, automates and simplifies service delivery for IT professionals so they can grow their businesses.
Visit https://syncromsp.com/ for more information.
About Watchman Monitoring
Watchman Monitoring provides proactive alerts and monitoring to actively detect hundreds of cross-platform issues which helps IT professionals avoid downtime, increase recurring revenue, manage the flow of support tickets, and provide peace-of-mind to their customers.
Learn more at https://www.watchmanmonitoring.com
About Mainsail Partners
Mainsail Partners is a growth equity firm with offices in Austin and San Francisco that invests exclusively in fast-growing, bootstrapped software companies. The firm has raised over $1.3 billion and invested in more than 50 growing companies since 2003. Mainsail prioritizes investments in B2B software companies with compelling business models in growing markets. The firm's approach to driving value creation is anchored in a dedicated Operations Team that is purpose-built to help founders scale their businesses and accelerate growth. These women and men include former software company operators who leverage real-world experience, well-established best practices, and a true partnership ethos to support management teams. For more information, visit mainsailpartners.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.
