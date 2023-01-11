Syndio (PRNewsfoto/Syndio)

 By Syndio, Broadridge Financial Solutions

Global Fintech leader will employ Syndio's analytics platform to better measure, achieve and prove meaningful and lasting equity in the workplace

SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndio, the world's leading workplace equity analytics platform, announced a new partnership today with global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR). The company is employing Syndio's technology to better enable the critical steps of measuring and deepening their commitment to pay equity. This announcement comes on the heels of Syndio partnering with the New York Stock Exchange to make its tools available to NYSE-listed companies in support of their ESG efforts.


