Cutting-edge technology launched in Texas Emergency Communications Center giving customers new option to text for emergency help (PRNewsfoto/Sinch)

Cutting-edge technology launched in Texas Emergency Communications Center giving customers new option to text for emergency help (PRNewsfoto/Sinch)

 By Sinch, T-Mobile US Inc

Cutting-edge technology launched in Texas Emergency Communications Center giving customers new option to text for emergency help

BELLEVUE, Wash. and CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a vast majority of the estimated 240 million 911 calls made in the U.S each year coming from a wireless device, fast and reliable connectivity in an emergency matters. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has been at the forefront of industry-leading innovative public safety connectivity solutions like Location-Based routing and Next Generation 911 because every second counts and instant communication with 911 telecommunicators can save lives. And now that leadership continues as the Un-carrier partners with Sinch, the leading cloud communications platform solutions provider, to launch another important first: NextGen 911 Real-Time Text (RTT).


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.