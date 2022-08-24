...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT
PDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to low
90s expected. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related
illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower
Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior,
Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From noon today to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially
those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
Tagboard Appoints Aaron Ryan, President of NorthRock X and Former NBA Executive, to Its Board of Directors
Tagboard, the world's leading audience experience platform, announced today that Aaron Ryan, NorthRock X President and former NBA executive, is joining its board of directors. The addition of Ryan further bolsters Tagboard's leadership team as it continues to build momentum for its cloud production platform with major sports and media partners.
SEATTLE , Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tagboard, the world's leading audience experience platform, announced today that Aaron Ryan, NorthRock X President, and former NBA and Overtime executive, is joining its board of directors. The addition of Ryan further bolsters Tagboard's leadership team as it continues to build momentum for its cloud production platform with major sports and media partners around the world.
Ryan's expertise across professional sports runs the gamut. During his 22-year career with the NBA, Ryan helped manage business operations of numerous properties, including USA Basketball and the NBA 2K League, the first official eSports league operated by a professional American sports entity - now in its 5th season.
"Joining Tagboard as an independent board member is a natural fit," said Ryan. "Not only am I coming into a company with an established track record of working with many of the top sports and media brands, Tagboard also continues to innovate with partners in new areas and create technology extensions to evolve the fan experience."
Today more than 600 sports and media brands utilize Tagboard to bring real-time content, interactive graphics, and polling into linear and digital broadcasts through their cloud production platform. CBS Sports, CNN, E! Networks, FOX Sports, Major League Baseball, NBC Sports, NFL Network, Riot Games, Turner Sports, and UFC are just some of the major partners that now use Tagboard for their production needs.
"We're thrilled to welcome Aaron to our board," said Tagboard CEO Nathan Peterson. "Aaron's experience as an industry leader is invaluable to Tagboard and to me. As we continue to disrupt the way in which enterprise content is created, Aaron's years of innovation and thought leadership will be an instrumental part of that journey."
While content has never been more accessible, the same can't always be said for live events. Whether it be economic or geographic reasons, the vast majority of global sports fans will never get to attend a live game involving their favorite team. Tagboard allows sports leagues and media partners to spin up broadcast quality content across any digital or linear channel with just a laptop and an internet connection - dramatically expanding the opportunities for fans to more deeply engage with their favorite leagues, teams, and players.
"This creates an opportunity, and produces pressure, for property rights holders to bring the game, storylines, and athletes as close to the viewer as possible," says Ryan. "Any platform that can bring those fans closer to their favorite teams and athletes is adding value to the ecosystem".
Aaron's experience makes him an ideal fit as Tagboard continues to empower storytellers around the world to create new audience experiences and grow their global following.
"While interest in sports continues to soar and digital innovation aids in connecting fan bases across the globe, limited physical access to the live events works against our ability to connect with our audiences. As a result, there's an increased premium on quality storytelling and compelling forms of engagement. The tools used to enable both are going to be more critical than ever."
About Tagboard:
Tagboard is the world's leading audience experience platform - used daily by hundreds of media, entertainment and sports organizations to produce more impactful stories, save time and drive stronger engagement with fans. Tagboard's proprietary software empowers broadcast, gameday, and event producers to create programming from anywhere in the world with an internet connection, using an intuitive graphics interface, one click access to social content, and interactive QR code and polling for cross-channel engagement. For more information, please visit http://www.tagboard.com
About Aaron Ryan:
Aaron Ryan, President of NorthRock X, has 25 years of experience in professional sports - 22 of which were with the NBA, managing business operations of numerous properties within the league including USA Basketball and NBA 2K League. Prior to joining NorthRock, Ryan was the first Commissioner & President of Overtime Elite, the global basketball league for the next generation of athletes and fans. He also served as Chief Operating Officer at Relevant Sports, the largest privately owned soccer company in North America and Asia and operator of the International Champion Cup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.