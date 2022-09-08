...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest winds north of the San Juan
Islands.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT
SATURDAY NIGHT FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND 657...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from noon Friday to midnight PDT Saturday night. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central
Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,
Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire
Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally
Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget
Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to around 90.
* TIMING...Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates
of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire
were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will
likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
&&
Tangent90 announces strategic collaboration with NEJM Group
Enabling greater access to clinical content with secure and compliant delivery to Healthcare Professionals
LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tangent90 Ltd, a leading provider of digital solutions to help pharmaceutical companies improve their engagement with healthcare professionals (HCPs), has entered into a strategic collaboration with NEJM Group publications (New England Journal of Medicine, NEJM Evidence, NEJM Catalyst, NEJM Journal Watch).
The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) is recognised as the world's leading medical journal. With its long history of publishing trusted, impactful, peer-reviewed original content, NEJM will use Tangent90's Trustrack links to support digital rights management and seamless access to content for its pharmaceutical clients looking to reach HCPs. Trustrack links deliver an optimized HCP experience across all channels and provide insights into content utilization, which helps support the identification of 'next best action' with 'next best scientific content' to deliver the most appropriate content to the HCP.
In recognition of HCP learning preferences and time constraints, NEJM has expanded its Original Research articles by offering both textual summaries (Research Summaries) and video summaries (QuickTake Videos). These formats support the busy, practising clinician and map particularly well in digital engagement efforts. By working with Tangent90 to make these formats available to its clients via Trustrack, NEJM is expanding opportunities to engage physicians with its high-quality content.
"Providing the best possible access to our content is a strategic objective and delivering a better way to provide physicians access to unbiased, trusted research, supports that objective", explains Matthew Cann, Managing Director, Research and Publishing, NEJM Group.
Additionally, Tangent90 collaborated with NEJM to extend the Tangent90 Resource Centre platform to include NEJM Group content, tagged in a manner that will expose all appropriate content, beyond the traditional Original Research article.
"We are excited to be supporting NEJM in their innovative and leading approach to digital content provision", explained Jan van den Burg, CEO at Tangent90. "Our solutions facilitate the use of published scientific content in HCP communication, delivering on the individually expressed HCP needs, recognising the time-pressured environment HCPs work in", he added.
"Tangent90 has many years of experience in the industry. Our solutions can be used in pharma and third-party channels. For example, our technology partnership with Veeva enables ePrint content use in approved Email, face-to-face and remote meeting content, as well as owned and third-party web channels", he added. "Our collaboration with NEJM Group will serve up more relevant scientific content in HCP communications, enabling pharma to better serve the HCP community, which ultimately results in better patient outcomes", he concluded.
