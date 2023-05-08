Tangibly Inc.

Tangibly Inc.

 By Tangibly Inc.

SEATTLE, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangibly, a SaaS trade secret management platform, today announced an early access program for its AI-powered Patent X-Ray tool. Designed to help both in-house legal teams and law firms identify trade secrets, Tangibly's Patent X-Ray analysis is fully integrated into the company's trade secret management platform.

Trade secrets continue to receive significant attention as countries look to protect intellectual property, including the bipartisan legislation signed into law this year, the Protecting American Intellectual Property Act of 2022. Distinct from patents, company trade secrets are crucial across all industries. Preventing loss and enforcing trade secret laws requires documentation, tracking, and education which is a daunting process for most companies. Tangibly's platform integrates the workflow for product and legal teams.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.