Tapestry Associates, a leading expert on living with wealth and a firm uniquely positioned to serve the ultra-high-net worth seeking to manage the complexity of their lives, is pleased to announce their most recent industry recognition as being selected the winner in the "Specialist Wealth Management 'Best Property & Household'" Advisory category in the Tenth Annual Family Wealth Report Awards 2023 Program. This is the second year the firm has been honored as a category winner by this prestigious industry award.
SEATTLE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tapestry Associates, a leading expert on living with wealth and a firm uniquely positioned to serve the ultra-high-net worth seeking to manage the complexity of their lives, is pleased to announce their most recent industry recognition as being selected the winner in the "Specialist Wealth Management 'Best Property & Household'" Advisory category in the Tenth Annual Family Wealth Report Awards 2023 Program. This is the second year the firm has been honored as a category winner by this prestigious industry award.
Known for its discretion, business rigor, and objective, empathetic counsel, Tapestry tailors its service offerings to luxury residential property operations, operational assessment and design, staffing, personal service delivery, and special projects.
"Lifestyle assets and their support often comprise a meaningful percentage of a client's wealth portfolio and invested "Enjoyment Capital"™. Traditionally, it's only financial performance that is tracked, measured, and advised on, but Tapestry's consultancy redfines and extends traditional wealth management by helping clients and their advisors recognize and successfully navigate the challenges and risks posed by these assets to ensure clients can fully appreciate and enjoy their ownership," said Judy Boerner-Rule, President of Tapestry.
"We are deeply gratified to see our approach to expanding the boundaries of wealth management consulting recognized with an award that celebrates innovation.," said Anne Lyons, CEO of Tapestry, "We congratulate our category peers, the award participants, and winners for their significant achievements in advancing our industry and, ultimately, helping the families we all serve."
Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media's CEO and publisher of Family Wealth Report noted, "Every category winner and highly commended firm has been subjected to rigorous and independent judging process and should be rightly proud of the success they have achieved this year. We have seen a marked increase in entrants and interest in all our global awards programs, and Family Wealth Report is no exception." I offer my congratulations and best wishes for the future to all winners and highly commended firms—they are all worthy recipients who join the exceptional list of wealth management professionals who form the global elite of Family Wealth Report Award winners".
About Tapestry Associates
Leveraging over two decades of private service experience, Tapestry Associates advises UHNW clients on successfully optimizing the ownership and enjoyment of their complex luxury assets. As a valued thought partner to Principals, their family offices, and trusted advisors, Tapestry is redefining the depth and breadth of traditional wealth management to fully encompass luxury lifestyle assets and operations, personal service, operational assessment, staffing, and special project oversight. To learn more about Tapestry Associates, visit http://www.tallc.com.
About Family Wealth Report
Family Wealth Report provides unique and essential business intelligence on the world of North American family wealth—straight to subscribers' inboxes every day, along with an archive of almost 200,000 relevant articles. It is part of the global WealthBriefing Network. Family Wealth Report is published by ClearView Financial Media, founded by Seven Harris in 2004 to provide information to the international financial services sector, research reports and newsletters, and pan-global thought-leadership events.
Media Contact
Anne Lyons, Tapestry Associates LLC, 1 2064843308 Ext: 2064843308, anne@tallc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.