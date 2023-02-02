TCL has become the Official TV and Smartphone Partner of the Seattle Seahawks.

 By TCL

Leading Electronics Brand Signs Multi-Year Partnership with NFL Team

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands, today announced that it has been named the Official TV and Smartphone Partner of the Seattle Seahawks. On the heels of becoming an official partner of the NFL, TCL's multi-year partnership with the Seahawks is another critical step as the leading technology company continues to gain market share in North America.


