International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

 By Teamsters Local 174

Arguments in case arising from 2017 concrete strike presented to Supreme Court Justices on January 10, 2023

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It was a big week for Teamsters Local 174, and the American Labor Movement as a whole, as attorneys for Local 174 presented oral argument before the United States Supreme Court in a case with far-reaching potential implications for workers' right to strike. The case stems from a 2017 strike by members of Teamsters Local 174 against Glacier Northwest/CalPortland, which lasted for eight days and successfully won a contract for Teamster members at five concrete companies. The case, Glacier Northwest, Inc. d/b/a CalPortland v. International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local Union No. 174, Case No. 21-1449, addresses whether federal labor law permits employers to sue unions in state courts for ordinary product losses that result from employee work stoppages.


