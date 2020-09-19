GROWING A BIGGER PUMPKIN
Despite pandemic, annual pumpkin weigh-off held, Local, A3
————
BIGGER ROLES FOR SEAHAWKS
Second-year players Collier, Blair had solid openers, Sports, A17
————
SKAGIT VIEWS
A collection of three photos from Skagit Valley Herald readers, Skagit Living, A8
————
INDEX
Local A3, A5
Opinion A6
Obituaries A4-5
Skagit Living A8-9
Sports A17
Lazy Sunday Inside
————
GINSBURG REPERCUSSIONS
The death of Supreme Court justice is causing many ripples, A12, A16
