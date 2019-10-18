PREP FOOTBALL
Mount Vernon moves step closer to quad-district playoff berth, Sports, B1
————
A NIGHT OF HONORS
The Skagit Women’s Alliance and Network hosts annual awards night, Local, A3
————
INDEX
Local A3
Opinion A5
Obituaries A4
Religion A7
Spare Time A6
Sports B1
———
COMING TOMORROW
Work being done in the upper Samish River watershed to
provide habitat for a rare frog species, Page A1
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.