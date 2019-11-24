left
SO CLOSE
Mount Vernon Christian girls come up just short in quest for state title, Sports, B1
—
right
FESTIVAL OF TREES
Teams prepare their entries for next weekend’s annual event, Local, A3
—
bottom
GLOBAL IMMIGRATION
United States aligns itself with movement to make asylum harder to obtain, Page A2
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.