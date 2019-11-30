SHOPPING SEASON
Small Business Saturday aims to keep shopping dollars at home, Local, A3
———
RUNNER OF THE YEAR
Sedro-Woolley’s Rafe Holz capped his senior season with third-place state finish, Sports, B1
———
GETTING HEALTHY
Seahawks expect to have key defensive linemen available for Monday night’s game against Minnesota, Sports, B1
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.