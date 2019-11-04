HITTING THEIR STRIDE Since losing its season opener, the Mount Vernon Christian girls’ soccer team has gone unbeaten, Sports, B1 ——— STEPPING UP HIS GAME Seattle rookie receiver D.K. Metcalf was a key to Seahawks’ win over Tampa Bay, Sports, B1 ——— INDEX Classifieds B5 Comics B4 Local A3 Lotteries A2 Spare Time A6 TV Listings B6 ——— COMING TOMORROW Results from today’s general election, including for four mayoral races in Skagit County, Page A1

HITTING THEIR STRIDE

Since losing its season opener, the Mount Vernon Christian girls’ soccer team has gone unbeaten, Sports, B1

———

STEPPING UP HIS GAME

Seattle rookie receiver D.K. Metcalf was a key to Seahawks’ win over Tampa Bay, Sports, B1

———

INDEX

Classifieds B5

Comics B4

Local A3

Lotteries A2

Spare Time A6

TV Listings B6

———

COMING TOMORROW

Results from today’s general election, including for four mayoral races in Skagit County, Page A1

Load comments