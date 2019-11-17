left

HISTORIC VICTORY

MV Christian girls to make first appearance in state semifinals, Sports, B1

right

STATE TOURNEYS

Anacortes swim team takes third; B-E volleyball squad places fourth, Sports, B1

bottom

OIL SPILL

Crews clean up 20 gallons of crude oil that spilled from barge unloading oil at Shell Puget Sound Refinery dock, Local, A3

Load comments