PREP ROUNDUP
Anacortes volleyball team wraps up the regular season against Blaine, Sports, B1
———
TAX INCREASE CONSIDERED
Anacortes mulls raising taxes to pay for affordable housing, Local, A3
———
INDEX
Classifieds B4
Comics A11
Local A3
Lotteries A2
Spare Time A10
TV Listings B5
———
WEATHERING WRINKLES
Home remedies to protect the skin
Health, A6
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.