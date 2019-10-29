PREP ROUNDUP

Anacortes volleyball team wraps up the regular season against Blaine, Sports, B1

———

TAX INCREASE CONSIDERED

Anacortes mulls raising taxes to pay for affordable housing, Local, A3

———

INDEX

Classifieds B4

Comics A11

Local A3

Lotteries A2

Spare Time A10

TV Listings B5

———

WEATHERING WRINKLES

Home remedies to protect the skin

Health, A6

