REGIONAL WRESTLING

Skagit County boys' and girls' wrestlers punch their tickets to their state tournaments, Sports, B1

————

A NEW VOICE

Alana Quintasket takes Swinomish Senate seat held by tribe's chairman, Local, A3

————

PLAYOFF BASKETBALL

Burlington-Edison, Anacortes and Mount Vernon Christian take on postseason foes, Sports, B1

————

INDEX

Local A3

Opinion A5

Obituaries A6-7

Skagit Living A8

Sports B1

Lazy Sunday Inside

—————

COMING TOMORROW

The city of Anacortes keeps popular afterschool cooking class going,

Education Focus

Load comments