REGIONAL WRESTLING
Skagit County boys' and girls' wrestlers punch their tickets to their state tournaments, Sports, B1
A NEW VOICE
Alana Quintasket takes Swinomish Senate seat held by tribe's chairman, Local, A3
PLAYOFF BASKETBALL
Burlington-Edison, Anacortes and Mount Vernon Christian take on postseason foes, Sports, B1
INDEX
Local A3
Opinion A5
Obituaries A6-7
Skagit Living A8
Sports B1
Lazy Sunday Inside
COMING TOMORROW
The city of Anacortes keeps popular afterschool cooking class going,
Education Focus
