TALKING TRUCKING

U.S. Rep Rick Larsen hears concerns about the trucking industry, Local, A3

————

GETTING INDUCTED

A former Skagit County athlete and a coach make their respective halls of fame, Sports, B1

————

INDEX

Classifieds B5

Comics B4

Local A3

Lotteries A2

Spare Time A6

TV Listings B5

————

THEY’RE COMING

There are robots for everything, including ones to carry your groceries

Money, A5

Load comments