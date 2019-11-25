TALKING TRUCKING
U.S. Rep Rick Larsen hears concerns about the trucking industry, Local, A3
————
GETTING INDUCTED
A former Skagit County athlete and a coach make their respective halls of fame, Sports, B1
————
INDEX
Classifieds B5
Comics B4
Local A3
Lotteries A2
Spare Time A6
TV Listings B5
————
THEY’RE COMING
There are robots for everything, including ones to carry your groceries
Money, A5
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.