PREP HONORS
Area tennis players named to all-Northwest Conference team, Sports, B1
————
SEAHAWKS FOOTBALL
Seattle uses a strong game from Rashaad Penny to beat Philadelphia, Sports, B1
————
INDEX
Classifieds B5
Comics B4
Local A3
Lotteries A2
Spare Time A6
TV Listings B5
————
INSIDE
It may not be along before artificial intelligence is used in the healthcare field, Page A2
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.