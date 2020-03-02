A BOOST FOR PARKS
By coming up with a parks plan, Burlington becomes eligible for more parks funding, LOCAL, A3
———
INDEX
Classifieds B5
Comics B4
Local A3
Lotteries A2
Spare Time A6
TV Listings B5
————
NO ICE WINE
A relatively warm winter in Germany keeps ice wine from being produced, MONEY, A5
