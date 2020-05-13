Senior Cash Boland found the perfect way to learn at the Northwest Career and Technical Academy this year.
Boland, who splits his time between Anacortes High School and the academy, said he took a program over the summer that led him to the marine tech program at NCTA.
“I thought ‘I could make a career out of this,’” he said. “I’ve loved every second of it since I joined.”
His favorite part of the school has been the hands-on element. That’s changed in the past few months, though.
Before the shutdown of school buildings, Boland said there were plenty of hands-on opportunities, from mixing resins to making repairs to learning how to fiberglass a boat.
“It’s definitely been a 180,” he said.
He said the learning isn’t the same — or as effective — but he appreciates the efforts the school is making in communication and getting material to him.
As soon as the COVID-19 pandemic started shutting down schools across the country, leaders at NCTA jumped into action, Director Lynette Brower said. The school hosts students from 14 different districts around the region, many of whom spend half a day at one of the academy’s campuses and half a day at their high schools.
This year, 25 students are enrolled in the Open Doors program, which allows them to take career and technical classes and work toward a high school diploma. This will be the first group to graduate from that program, Brower said. The school is still figuring out what that graduation might look like.
The school needed to live up to the college credit it offered, so it couldn’t limit the first month of pandemic learning to enrichment or option education, she said. Instead, it quickly distributed computers and learning materials to students. Phase one was getting students connected and phase two was spring break, Brower said. Required learning started April 13.
Not everyone has access to the internet, so the school is handing out correspondence learning packets to students who cannot connect. The school has also provided things like gas cards for students who need to drive somewhere to use the internet, and staff are reaching out as much as possible.
“We are trying to be as creative as we can to serve the students,” Brower said. “We want to eliminate barriers for students.”
The school has many programs that focus on hands-on learning. In the culinary program, for example, some students don’t have kitchens in their homes that would work for preparing food. So, instead, they watch their teachers’ videos and do the best they can.
“I am sitting here in awe of the high quality programming our staff is doing,” Brower said.
In a class about roofing, students can’t be out actually working on a roof, but they can calculate the pitch of a roof and use math to figure out how many shingles they would need for a project, Brower said.
Luckily, the students had covered a lot of ground before school buildings closed, Brower said.
“We are fortunate we had six months together,” Brower said.
