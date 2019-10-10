EVERETT — A 17-year-old girl who was charged last month in relation to an April collision that left a Sedro-Woolley man dead has pleaded guilty to charges levied against her.
The girl on Wednesday pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide while under the influence for the death of 31-year-old Riley Conard and one count of vehicular assault while under the influence for injuring a passenger in Conard's vehicle.
She was charged on Sept. 19.
The Skagit Valley Herald does not name juveniles accused of crimes, unless they are charged as adults.
The collision occurred about 6 p.m. April 25 near the intersection of Chuckanut Drive and Pulver Road west of Burlington. Conard, who had the right of way, was driving a Ford F250 when he was struck in the intersection by the girl, who was driving a Ford Escape.
When Conard's vehicle was struck, the truck spun and rolled, landing on its top, court documents show.
Conard's wife and two young children were in the car at the time of the collision, court records show. One of the children suffered a skull fracture and other injuries as a result of the collision.
Marijuana and marijuana-related paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle, including in a pill bottle with the girl's name on it, documents state.
The case is being handled by the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney's Office because one of the girl's parents works in law enforcement in Skagit County.
She is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 12, said Snohomish County deputy prosecuting attorney Julie Mohr.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.