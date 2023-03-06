Virtual Care Pioneer Intends to Become 98point6 Technologies Delivering the Digital Infrastructure Third-Party Health Systems Need to Capture More Revenue

SEATTLE, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 98point6 today announced its plan to relaunch as licensed software provider, 98point6 Technologies, on the heels of the intended sale of its multi-million dollar Care Delivery division to health and care experience company, Transcarent. As part of the deal, hundreds of 98point6 enterprise customers including Boeing, Kindercare and Banner|Aetna employing millions of eligible members will have access to an even wider selection of primary and behavioral health services through Transcarent. The newly emerged 98point6 Technologies plans to remain solely focused on licensing its software to third-party health care providers such as MultiCare Health System, the first to license the 98point6 Technology Platform within its hybrid ambulatory care platform, Indigo Health.


