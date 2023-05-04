Tendo Technologies Inc., a leading innovator in flow sensing technology, announced today that it has secured seed funding from Rhapsody Venture Partners and Tyche Partners, two prominent investors in the hard tech space. With this funding, Tendo Technologies will expand the application breadth and the commercial availability of its proprietary flow sensing technology, which delivers unmatched performance at an affordable cost.

