WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer isn’t entirely sure whether it’s the grass courts themselves or the tennis balls or what, exactly, but he does know this: Something feels slower about the way Wimbledon is playing nowadays.
Federer’s semifinal opponent Friday, Rafael Nadal, disagrees, saying the courts feel the same to him as they have since he first played at the tournament in 2003.
“Personal feeling,” Nadal said. “Personal opinion.”
Here’s who really knows the answer: The folks at the International Tennis Federation whose job it is to test and approve courts, balls and other equipment for tournaments around the world. Based for about 20 years in a three-room area on what used to be a pair of squash courts 3 miles away in Roehampton, the ITF tech lab is filled with more than $1 million worth of machines that help make sure rules are followed and parameters are met.
There’s a serve-simulating robot arm nicknamed “Myo,” from the Greek word for “muscle.” There’s a wind tunnel that roars at more than 150 mph. It’s also where the portable contraptions used to measure court speeds were developed and refined — the very ones brought out to the All England Club last month to check each playing surface, just like every year before the likes of Federer and Nadal begin play.
So ... ?
“We are not able to disclose the results,” said Jamie Caple-Davies, the head of the ITF’s science and technical department, “as these are provided to the (club) in confidence.”
Hmmmm.
Asked whether the pace has slowed over the years, Neil Stubley, head of courts and horticulture at the All England Club, said: “I’m sure it has, but I think players’ styles probably contribute to that, as well.”
“Probably racket technology, string technology, how players can manipulate the ball more, all has a factor,” Stubley added — and he didn’t even mention other elements such as temperature or humidity that can play a role.
All of that, and more, is precisely the sort of area that Caple-Davies, two full-time colleagues and an intern explore.
“We monitor the state of the game and how is tennis being played, characterize the equipment that’s being used and then look at how that equipment affects how the game is being played,” Capel-Davies said.
They make sure hard courts used for Davis Cup and Fed Cup matches meet regulations (countries have been fined and docked ranking points for using surfaces that were too fast or too slow).
They try to assess how changes in the game are happening over time, often collaborating on studies with Ph.D. candidates at British universities.
For Wimbledon and other tournaments, line-calling technology is tested. So are thousands of tennis balls, to ensure the weight, size, bounce height and durability are proper.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.