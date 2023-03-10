TerraClear Inc. and the TC80 Rock Picker was presented with a Davidson Prize by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) and the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) during Commodity Classic in Orlando, Fla.
ISSAQUAH, Wash., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TerraClear Inc. and the TC80 Rock Picker was presented with a Davidson Prize by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) and the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) during Commodity Classic in Orlando, Fla.
The Davidson Prize was designed to celebrate breakthrough innovations in areas of agricultural, food and biological systems engineering.
"Winning this is really an honor," said Trevor Thompson, President of TerraClear. "It's a testament to our team's commitment to understanding farmers' pain points and delivering solutions that work within their operations."
The TC80 Rock Picker is a solution that brings rock picking into the era of precision agriculture, focusing on removing each rock and leaving everything else in the ground. It handles rocks between 4-26", picks buried rocks efficiently, and can clear fields at a rate of 400 rocks/hour. When combined with TerraClear's Rock Map, an application-based solution that shows farmers precisely where the rocks are in their fields, farmers can drastically reduce labor, costs, and mitigate the risk of rock damage to expensive equipment.
The Davidson Prize is named for J.B. Davidson, the father of modern agricultural engineering. It gives a nod to the storied past of agricultural engineering and pays homage to those engineers, like J.B. Davidson, who aspire to find a better way. Winners were selected from the AE50 honorees and announced at the Agricultural Equipment Technology Conference in February.
TERRACLEAR INC. TerraClear frees farmers from the worst jobs on the farm. Founded in 2017, TerraClear integrates computer vision, artificial intelligence, and robotics to automate what many consider the most frustrating problem in agriculture—rock removal. Impacting hundreds of millions of acres around the world, TerraClear is transforming this manual and slow task into state-of-the-art solutions that work for every farmer. TerraClear's diverse team of farmers, engineers, and business leaders is passionate about solving the labor crisis in agriculture one painful job at a time.
AEM is the North America-based international trade group representing off-road equipment manufacturers and suppliers with more than 1,000 companies and more than 200 product lines in the agriculture and construction-related industry sectors worldwide. The equipment manufacturing industry in the United States supports 2.8 million jobs and contributes roughly $288 billion to the economy every year.
ASABE is an international scientific and educational organization dedicated to the advancement of engineering applicable to agricultural, food, and biological systems.
