Here is what you need to know this morning about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Jay Inslee says some Washington counties are ready for Phase 2 of the reopening, including Island and San Juan. (AP)
Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton has lashed out at the governor over his lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter Friday, Sexton accused Jay Inslee of taking advantage of a health disaster to promote his agenda on climate change. (SVH)
The White House defends President Trump on his announcement that he’s taking a drug to defend himself against COVID-19, even though there’s no proof it works for that. And meanwhile, a spike in coronavirus cases globally indicates that the pandemic continues — like it or not. (AP)
Did some states bungle COVID-19 testing data? There’s no standard reporting method from state to state, so some do it better than others. Some are being accused of manipulating data on purpose to paint a
rosier picture, while others show statistics that just don’t quite capture what health experts are hoping to see. (AP)
Warp speed, or actually “Operation Warp Speed.” That’s the name President Trump has given a vaccine program that he plans to have ready by year’s end. The goal is 300 million doses in stock by January. Getting an effective vaccine ready and distributed in a year’s time (since COVID-19 was confirmed in the U.S. in January 2020) is easier said than done.
“You can’t skip over that really, really hard part of testing this in thousands and thousands of people,” said NIH Director Francis Collins. (AP)
In other national news:
A Navajo hospital has found itself overwhelmed with the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We’ve got too many patients, and too few (staff) to help.”
While much of New Mexico has improved, the northwest corner is suffering, particularly the Navajo Nation that extends into Arizona and Utah. More than half of New Mexico’s confirmed cases are Native Americans. (AP)
In local coverage:
A Bow artist isn’t letting the pandemic slow him down. If life is art and art depicts life, then these arty animals are a clear message of life right now. (SVH)
First it was books. Now it’s food. Sedro-Woolley Jeannie Cornet reaches out to help neighbors. (SVH)
Sunday Sports Recap:
WIAA Expands Committee Seeding System
NFL Teams Can Reopen Training Facilities With Government OK (AP)
NFL Owners Make Changes To Enhance Diversity (AP)
Need something to do? Coming up:
The run must go on! The Relay for Life will take place, but the event that usually draws big crowds becomes something more virtual. (SVH)
Honoring the fallen veterans on this Memorial Day will be done quietly and individually. Group events have been canceled due to the pandemic. (SVH)
In Case You Missed It:
SUNDAY SHOWCASE:
I do! But maybe not in the ceremony everyone expected. Here’s what local couples are doing to salvage plans for their big day when the world has grown incredibly small. (SVH)
Officers with Mount Vernon Police Department aim to inspire wellness with a Fit at Home Challenge. (SVH)
5 THINGS to know about the past week’s news:
