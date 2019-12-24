HOUSTON (AP) — J.J. Watt returned to practice with the Houston Texans on Tuesday, clearing the way for the star defensive end to play in the team’s playoff game in two weeks.
Watt has been out since Oct. 27 after tearing a pectoral muscle, an injury which required surgery.
“I feel really good,” Watt said. “We’ve worked extremely hard at rehab. We’ve had a very smooth process and everything’s been going extremely well. So I’m really, really excited to back in the field with everybody and to get back out there helping my team and playing for this city.”
The Texans will have 21 days from Tuesday to take him off the injured reserve and add him to the active roster. If they plan to play him in their first playoff game during the weekend of Jan. 4-5, they’ll have to activate him by 4 p.m. ET the day before the game.
n PITTSBURGH — Mason Rudolph’s star-crossed season is over. The Pittsburgh Steelers placed the second-year quarterback on injured reserve on Tuesday, two days after Rudolph hurt his left shoulder in the third quarter of a loss to the New York Jets.
The move clears up Pittsburgh’s quarterback picture heading into the regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens. Rookie Devlin “Duck” Hodges will make his fifth straight start for the Steelers (8-7), who are in a tie with Tennessee for the final wild-card spot in the AFC. Paxton Lynch will serve as Hodges’ primary backup. The Steelers signed former Ohio State star J.T. Barrett to the practice squad on Tuesday to provide depth.
n THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey will not play in the season finale against Arizona on Sunday because of a knee injury.
Coach Sean McVay said that Ramsey is out after sustaining a knee injury in the 34-31 loss at San Francisco on Saturday that eliminated the Rams (8-7) from playoff contention.
BASEBALL
n NEW YORK — The New York Mets have reached an agreement with free-agent reliever Dellin Betances on a one-year contract with a player option for 2021.
The Mets announced the deal with the four-time All Star on Tuesday. Betances is guaranteed $10.5 million under the contract.
The 31-year-old, who is from New York, is staying in his hometown after spending his first eight seasons in the majors with the Yankees.
BASKETBALL
n CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers traded veteran backup guard Jordan Clarkson to the Utah Jazz for guard Dante Exum and two future second-round draft picks on Tuesday. The teams agreed to terms of the deal shortly before their games in Cleveland and Miami tipped off on Monday, and the NBA approved it Tuesday.
Clarkson was in the final year of his contract and was unlikely to re-sign with the Cavaliers as a free agent, so the club made a move to add a young player and future assets to help Cleveland rebuild.
n DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have signed coach Michael Malone to a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.
Malone has steadily helped build the Nuggets into a Western Conference contender since taking over in 2015-16. Denver advanced to the second round of the playoffs last season.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
n COLUMBUS, Ohio — A New York-based sports network has turned to the federal courts in its trademark dispute with Ohio State University over use of the letter “O.”
Overtime Sports Inc., an online network focusing on high school basketball and football, has a capital O with sloping corners as its logo. Its application to trademark the logo is pending with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
Ohio State asked the company in July to stop using of the logo, saying it was too close to its own trademarked octagonal “block O” letter.
