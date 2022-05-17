The New Location Becomes 35th Franchise for Global Real Estate Brokerage and Fourth Franchise in the Pacific Northwest
LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global real estate brokerage, The Agency has announced the launch of its new franchise office in Seattle, Washington. The new locale is the firm's 35th franchise among its growing network of offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Europe. The Seattle office will be led by esteemed luxury real estate agents and managing partners, Jason Binab and Jen Cameron. This marks The Agency's fourth office location in the Pacific Northwest, following Vancouver, Cowichan and Victoria, in British Columbia, Canada.
"Seattle's housing market has been one of the hottest in the country for years, and we're delighted to introduce The Agency brand to the area," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. "Jen Cameron and Jason Binab's combined record-breaking career success and industry experience make them the perfect duo to debut The Agency's global network and cutting-edge solutions to this thriving market."
The Agency has rapidly expanded its presence across the globe throughout the past year. In 2021, the firm's global expansion reached new heights with a record-breaking launch of 11 new franchises in one year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. In 2022 alone, The Agency has already showcased impressive franchise growth in the U.S. and Canada, opening offices in Downtown Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Muskoka, Brantford, Naples, Florida, Birmingham, and now, Seattle.
"We're delighted Jason and Jen will be leading the charge in Seattle and look forward to painting another city within the Pacific Northwest red," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "Jason and Jen are true authorities in this industry and with them at the helm, Seattle will usher in a new era of luxury real estate."
With his wide network of local and international buyers and over $1.2B of real estate sold to date, Jason Binab brings 17 years of real estate knowledge in his role as Managing Partner of The Agency's British Columbia, Cowichan, and Seattle offices. Jason's awards range from #1 Agent in Greater Victoria for Total Sales Volume from 2005-2021 (based on sales reported to the VREB MLS service) to #1 Team in North America and #2 Agent Global (with Engel & Völkers, out of close to 10,000 realtors). After auditioning against many of Victoria's top realtors, Jason was chosen to be the host of the hit TV show Design District, where he worked as a realtor and provided clients with advice on renovations and market values. In 2014, he filmed three episodes for the international real estate show, What's For Sale With a View. Jason also stepped outside the traditional box of real estate media and created a new YouTube Series, Rides with a Realtor, which incorporates two of his passions: exotic cars and luxury real estate. Jason was born in Trail BC, Canada, and lived there until the age of seven when his family moved to Port Alberni. At the age of 12, Jason's family moved to Victoria, where he currently resides. Jason is dedicated to giving back and has helped raise money for youth cycling, cancer research, minor hockey, local sports, and Power to Be, a nonprofit Victoria/Vancouver-based organization that empowers individuals with disabilities to explore their limitless abilities through adventures in the great outdoors. When Jason is not working, he can be found spending time with his two young sons Benson and Jamison who are both finding a shared passion with him in hockey.
"Living in close proximity to this flourishing city, I have been so impressed with the continued growth of Seattle and am confident that the Emerald City will hold great synergy with The Agency's brand and vast network," said Jason Binab. "I am thrilled to be working alongside local industry legend Jen and look forward to years of success with her and The Agency Seattle team."
A top-producing real estate agent with more than 23 years of experience, Jen Cameron has been involved with more than $1B worth of real estate sales and brings unrivaled expertise to her role as Managing Partner of The Agency Seattle. A lifelong Seattle resident and an Eastsider for more than two decades, Jen has cultivated an in-depth understanding of the region, from its varied offerings to its evolving market landscape. Her areas of expertise encompass the Seattle area and include the Eastside, Bellevue, and the San Juan Islands, with a special focus on the Kirkland region. Jen's notable successes include the recent sale of the highest-priced property on Orcas Island, previously owned by Oprah. In her free time, Jen can be found paddle boarding, biking, and enjoying the best of the Pacific Northwest lifestyle with her husband, Scott, and their family. In addition to donating a portion of every commission to local charities, Jen supports Augie's Quest to find a cure for ALS and the annual Cure ALS golf tournament. Jen also sits on the guild and board for the Seattle Festival of Trees, which benefits Seattle Children's Hospital and Seattle Children's Autism Center.
"I am honored to be a steward of The Agency's brand and culture as it truly aligns with my own ethos and lifestyle," said Jen Cameron. "Being a lifelong resident of this incredible city, I am confident that The Agency will create even more success and I look forward to being at the forefront as we elevate the service and solutions for agents and their clients in Seattle."
With solid infrastructure and a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Agency has grown to over 50 corporately-owned and franchise offices across the globe. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for five consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 21st on the 2022 RealTrends 500 list, and led the top 50 firms in average sales price by sides with a "whopping" $2.5 million average sales price.
In May 2022, The Agency acquired Triplemint, a revolutionary technology-powered, NYC-based firm, in an all-equity transaction. The Agency will adopt Triplemint's proprietary, disruptive technology, and Triplemint will adopt the Agency's innovative, industry-leading brand, forming an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage firm. In tandem with the acquisition, The Agency jointly raised $35 million in growth capital from strategic investors, further positioning the brand for strategic and sustainable global growth.
The Agency Seattle will be located at 123 Lake Street South, Suite 123B, Kirkland, WA 98033.
