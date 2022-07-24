...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...A period of hot weather during the weak ahead will make
heat related illness possible--especially in those people for
whom it is difficult to escape the heat.
* WHERE...Western Whatcom County, Southwest Interior, Western
Skagit County, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal
Area, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity,
Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot daytime temps and warm nighttime lows pose a risk
for heat related illness in vulnerable populations such as the
elderly and unsheltered homeless.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&
The American Association of Naturopathic Physicians Hosts Annual Convention in the Central Hub of Healthcare & Research
By American Association of Naturopathic Physicians
Opportunity for education and collaboration brings naturopathic medicine to the forefront of conversation in Spokane.
SPOKANE, Wash., July 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The nation's leading conference for licensed naturopathic doctors (NDs), which took place July 21-23 in Spokane, Wash., was a unique time of celebration and learning for over 600 physician attendees. AANP 2022 is the largest event in the naturopathic community, organized and hosted by the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians (AANP) – the professional association representing NDs in the United States. Each year the event brings together NDs from around the world for three days of learning, networking, and fun.
Naturopathic Physicians are whole health specialists, practicing a unique branch of medicine that focuses on preventive health and offers a whole person approach to primary care. NDs in the greater Spokane and Northern Idaho area work mostly in private clinics, but are also found in federally qualified health clinics in rural communities such as Okanogan.
With the last two years being particularly demanding for physicians, the AANP 2022 theme of Restore, Revitalize, Reconnect focused on allowing the naturopathic physician community to come together (whether virtually or in-person) to experience an engaging, exciting, fun, and informative conference.
The three day Convention included nearly 40 sessions by over 44 noteworthy speakers, including four unique hands-on clinical sessions and two keynote presentations. Topics ranged from how naturopathic physicians can heal from burnout to ways they can help their patients struggling with mental health issues, addiction, and more.
The annual event also offered an additional post-Convention half day of learning on Sunday, July 24, with a COVID clinical roundtable. Proceeds from the add-on roundtable discussion went to the Washington Association of Naturopathic Physicians, the AANP 2022 host state.
Education was not the only focus of AANP 2022; the event boasted three social functions, which included a Thursday evening Welcome Reception, a Friday evening President's reception, featuring an amusing game of Naturopathic Family Feud, and Saturday's Annual Gala and Awards reception.
Saturday's Gala included dinner and culminated with dancing and music from a local DJ. The AANP recognized several members of the naturopathic medicine community during the annual awards presentation as outstanding naturopathic physicians and supporters of the profession. Award winners were nominated by their peers and voted on by committee. The awards with their respective winners are as follows:
Champion of Naturopathic Medicine: Bob Bernhardt, PhD
Corporation of the Year: Ayush Herbs, Inc.
Louisa & Benedict Lust: Guru Sandesh Singh Khalsa, ND (posthumous)
Physician of the Year: Iva Lloyd, ND
True Grit: Wisconsin Naturopathic Doctors Association
The Vis: Jill Stansbury, ND
The 2023-2024 Board of Directors election results were also announced at the AANP 2022 Convention. The new Directors, who will begin their term January 1, 2023 are:
President-elect: Kasra Pournadeali, ND
Partial Term Treasurer: Michael Traub, ND, DHANP, FABNO
2023-2024 Board Directors: Michael Cronin, ND; Audrey Schenewerk, ND; Brian Trainor, ND; Madeleine "Abena" Tuson-Turner, ND, MSIMR, MSCGH
John Culton, the outreach director for Sen. Patty Murray, met with AANP leaders in order to discuss naturopathic medicine and how it can be beneficial to the senator's constituents.
A keynote presentation delivered by Dr. Iva Lloyd, president of the World Naturopathic Federation which focused on the growing role of naturopathic medicine in the World Health Organization's growing support for Traditional & Complementary Medicine worldwide.
"There's a growing body of evidence that the preventive, whole-patient centered healthcare delivered by naturopathic doctors enhances health and wellness. The opportunity to meet with a representative from Senator Murray's office was encouraging," stated Laura Farr, executive director of the AANP, adding, "Hosting AANP 2022 in Spokane, as a central hub of healthcare, was intentional to increase awareness about naturopathic medicine as an accessible and effective model of care meeting the needs of a challenged healthcare system."
The AANP Annual Convention is a platform for knowledge sharing, deepening core philosophies and modalities of naturopathic medicine, and building collaborations with integrative medicine practitioners. Next year's AANP Convention will take place at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, July 20-22, 2023.
About the AANP:
The American Association of Naturopathic Physicians (AANP) is the professional association that represents licensed naturopathic physicians. The AANP strives to make naturopathic medicine available to every American and to increase recognition of naturopathic physicians as the identified authorities on natural medicine. Learn more at http://www.naturopathic.org.
