The Board of Regents of The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel announced 53 individuals were elected into the College.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Board of Regents of The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) convened during the College's 2022 Fall Meeting in San Francisco, California to consider nominations for a new class of ACTEC Fellows. The College is pleased to announce 53 individuals were elected. This select group includes 35 Fellows, ten International Fellows from eight countries, one Academic Fellow and seven Fiduciary Counsel Fellows. Of those elected, one is a former Dennis I. Belcher Young Leaders Program and Florida Fellows Institute graduate, another is also a graduate of the Dennis I. Belcher Young Leaders Program and The Mid-Atlantic Fellows Institute; two Florida Fellows Institute graduates and two are graduates of The Mid-Atlantic Fellows Institute.


