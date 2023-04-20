Bite of Seattle

 By CHEQ, Inc., Seattle Center, Bite of Seattle

Seattle's premier food festival, The Bite of Seattle, returns July 21 – 23, 2023 at Seattle Center

SEATTLE, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bite of Seattle, one of Seattle's most iconic food festivals, returns this summer to Seattle Center after a three-year hiatus. Over 500,000 guests will enjoy an elevated experience and taste bites from 200 of the region's finest restaurant and specialty food purveyors.


