The 2022 Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit will take place October 10-12 at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, CA. Speakers include Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer, U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, Philanthropist Melinda French Gates, and Bestselling Author Esther Perel.

 By FORTUNE Media

The program features more than 25 CEOs and 65 C-suite professionals, as well as founders, board members, U.S. Representatives, and more.

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fortune announced nearly 80 preeminent women in business, along with select leaders in government, philanthropy, education, sports, and the arts, who will speak at the 2022 Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, on October 10-12. This year's program is supported by Premier Partners Deloitte, Diligent, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women, Heidrick & Struggles, Insigniam, Johnson & Johnson, Nike, Salesforce, TPG, and Workday, and Partners AARP, Unstoppable Domains, the Walton Family Foundation, and YPO.

