Camano Pumpkin Project celebrates all things fall Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kristoferson Farm, 332 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island. Pumpkins star in this family-friendly event with music, food, beer garden, games, pumpkin carving, booths and trebuchets hurling pumpkins in the air.
A scarecrow contest is new this year; businesses will design scarecrows to display. And everyone is invited to enter the Great Pumpkin Pre-Carving Contest for a chance to win a prize. “It’s all about community,” says Kristoferson, who hosts the festival at their 100-year old farm, “this year the proceeds will benefit four local charities.”
Proceeds go to Stanwood Camano Food Bank, Safe Harbor Free Clinic, Arrowhead Ranch Foundation and ReMax Community Grant Chest.
Tickets are $10 for one day or $15 for two days. Kids 5 and under are free when accompanied by an adult. For tickets, schedule and information about the Great Pumpkin Pre-Carving Contest, see CamanoPumpkinProject.com.
