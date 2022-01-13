...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAVY RAINFALL WILL MAINTAIN AN INCREASED THREAT OF LANDSLIDES
THROUGH TODAY...
Heavy precipitation over the past few days and weeks has greatly
increased soil moisture to saturated levels across Western Washington.
While additional rainfall today will be notably less than the last
two days, the additional rain will put extra pressure on soil
instability, leading to an increased threat of landslides.
For more information about current conditions, visit
www.weather.gov/seattle, select Hydrology, and then scroll down
for the links to the landslide information pages.
For more information on landslides, visit the website for the
Washington State Department of Natural Resources landslide
geologic hazards at: http://bit.ly/2mtA3wn
