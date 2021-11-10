SNOHOMISH, Wash., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Truck enthusiasts in and around the Snohomish area in Washington can now be happy. The latest 2022 Ford Maverick pickup truck is now available for purchase at Bickford Ford in Snohomish. The five-seater truck comes with spacious interiors and a roomy cargo area. This is the first-ever standard full-hybrid truck in the country.
The 2022 Ford Maverick truck is loaded with advanced technology features such as an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™, SiriusXM®, an 8-speaker B&O® sound system and more. These help drivers and their passengers stay connected, comfortable and entertained on all their drives. The vehicle comes with a 2.5L full-hybrid engine that is powerful and efficient. Drivers can also opt for an alternative 2.0L EcoBoost® engine. The truck is also available with an AWD configuration. All these and more tech, safety and interior features are available to customers at a base price of $19,995.
Kindly visit bickford.net to learn about the dealership and its services. For more information on this new truck, please contact the dealership sales team by phone at (866) 489-3673 or visit them at Bickford Ford, 3100 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish, WA 98290.
