SEATTLE, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whenever you get into your car, there is always a chance that you may be involved in an accident. According to the Association for Safe International Road Travel, about 4.4 million people suffer injuries in US car accidents annually. That's nearly 1.5% of the US population. While that doesn't seem like a lot, it results in nearly $380 billion in medical costs per year.
The statistics for Washington, although less serious, show a worrisome trend. In 2021, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported 3,524 serious injuries or fatalities in accidents. That represents a 17.5% increase from the previous year.
So, which roads are the most dangerous for Washington drivers? To come up with an answer, the personal injury lawyers at Brett McCandlis Brown & Conner conducted research using data from the WSDOT and the Washington Traffic Safety Commission.
The Top 10 Dangerous Roads in Washington
Currently, State Highway 2 is the most dangerous road in the State of Washington. This is based on a "danger score" that takes into account total accidents, serious injuries, and deaths. First, the researchers determined the number of accidents that occurred on the road. Next, they assigned a weight of five to each crash involving a serious injury and a weight of 20 to crashes involving a fatality. They then calculated the danger score using this formula:
Total Collisions + (Number of Serious Injuries x 5) + (Number of Fatalities x 20)
For example, State Highway 2 had a total of nine auto accidents in 2020. In these accidents, there were 23 serious injuries and nine deaths. The researchers then plugged those numbers in as follows: 9 + (23 x 5) + (9 x 20). The result was a danger score of 304.
Based on this formula, here are the top 10 most dangerous roads in Washington:
Location
Total
Number of
Number of
Danger Score
State Highway 2
9
23
9
304
State Highway 7
11
23
8
286
State Highway 17
5
3
12
260
State Highway 9
11
27
5
246
State Highway 101
6
16
7
226
State Highway 20
7
18
6
217
State Highway 290
7
12
7
207
State Highway 3
7
15
5
182
I-90
5
12
5
165
State Highway 303
5
8
6
165
The Most Dangerous Cities for Accidents
To calculate the most dangerous cities in Washington for car accidents, the researchers used a different approach. They added the total number of fatal crashes, fatalities, DUI-involved accidents, distracted driving accidents, and crashes involving teen drivers. Based on this data, the most dangerous cities are:
- Seattle
- Tacoma
- Vancouver
- Everett
- Kent
- Yakima
- Federal Way
- Spokane Valley
- Auburn
- Tukwila
The city of Seattle tops the list with 25 fatal crashes in 2020, followed by Tacoma, which had a total of 18 fatal collisions. Both cities are particularly dangerous between 6 PM and 9 PM, since most accidents occur during this three-hour window.
Tips for Safe Driving
Since accidents can happen anywhere, it's important to exercise caution when hitting the road. Here are some tips that will help reduce the risk of a crash:
- Plan your trip ahead of time,
- Avoid driving in bad weather if possible,
- Don't drive drowsy or distracted, and
- Follow the rules of the road.
Following these simple steps helps keep you safe when on your way to your destination, whether it's in Washington or any other state.
CONTACT
Brett McCandlis Brown & Conner
Columbia Tower, 701 5th Ave 42nd Floor
Seattle, WA 98104
Phone: 1-206-489-3231
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-most-dangerous-roads-and-cities-in-washington-state-301480451.html
SOURCE Brett McCandlis Brown & Conner
