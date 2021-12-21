SEATTLE, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, released a new report today on the most expensive popular cars to insure.
QuoteWizard compiled data from nearly every major insurance carrier and found that at an average of $2,830 a year, the Tesla Model 3 is the most expensive popular car to insure. The Subaru Forester, meanwhile, is the least expensive popular car to insure at $1,760.
Here are the five most expensive and least expensive cars to insure.
Most Expensive:
Tesla Model 3: $2,830
Tesla Model Y: $2,658
Hyundai Sonata: $2,332
Kia Forte: $2,328
Hyundai Elantra: $2,295
Least Expensive:
Subaru Forester: $1,760
Jeep Cherokee:$1,767
Honda CR-V:$1,769
Jeep Wrangler:$1,777
Honda Odyssey: $1,822
Our full list of the most expensive popular cars to insure is available at the link below. The report also includes information on what makes some cars more expensive to insure than others.
QuoteWizard (quotewizard.com) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.
For more information, go to quotewizard.com, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @quotewizard.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.