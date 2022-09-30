The Merchant Risk Council serves payments and fraud prevention members globally, but the expansion into Latin America, beginning with Brazil, signals a new chapter in the evolution of the organization.

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Merchant Risk Council (MRC) is announcing they are expanding their extensive member offerings into Latin America, with the establishment of operations in Brazil.

