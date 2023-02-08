Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc. inventors of the initial specimen diversion technique (ISDT™) and the Steripath® Initial Specimen Diversion Device® (ISDD®) for blood culture collection and contamination prevention. (PRNewsfoto/Magnolia Medical Techn...

 By Magnolia Medical Technologies, Steripath

The CDC Quality Measure calls for a common, consistent standard for all U.S. hospitals to follow for calculating, monitoring, and reporting blood culture contamination rates with the goal of minimizing false-positive sepsis test results to prevent patient harm and improve patient outcomes

SEATTLE, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc. ("Magnolia Medical"), inventors of the Steripath® Initial Specimen Diversion Device® (ISDD®) family of products, today commended the NQF Consensus Standards Approval Committee (CSAC) for its formal endorsement of the new CDC Quality Measure 3658, entitled: Adult Blood Culture Contamination Rate; A national measure and standard for clinical laboratories and antibiotic stewardship programs.1


