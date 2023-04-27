(PRNewsfoto/The Pacific Financial Group, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/The Pacific Financial Group, Inc.)

 By The Pacific Financial Group

TPFG lays the cornerstone for an improved client experience.

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Financial Group (TPFG), an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm and early pioneer in Self-Directed Brokerage Account Management (SDBA), has announced the launch of its new client onboarding system – Guided Paperwork Solution (GPS), designed to streamline the client onboarding process and enhance the client experience.


