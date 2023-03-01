Free Online Meeting Invitation Open to Media, Wastewater Officials, and Wipes Manufacturers by Registering at tinyurl.com/RFA2023

SEATTLE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) announced its second annual meeting will occur virtually on March 7 from 11 a.m.noon PST. The invitation is open to all wastewater and sanitation agencies, wipes manufacturers, and the media.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.