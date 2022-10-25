New survey finds that 9 in 10 companies will fire workers who don't comply with return-to-office mandates, while half of workers will quit if forced
SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, recently released its findings from a survey of 1,000 U.S.-based businesses and remote workers. In order to find out how business owners are responding to worker resistance to return to office (RTO), and how workers are responding to RTO pressure, survey respondents were asked about their future plans for remote work.
Of the respondents identifying as business owners, 68% said that they plan to increase the number of days and/or employees required to be in person within the next six months. Thirty-four percent of this group said they will require around one-quarter of their employees to work at least partially in person, 34% will require about half their workforce, 24% will require three-quarters of their workforce, and 7% will require all employees to come in at least some of the time. When businesses were asked how likely they would be to fire employees who are unwilling to return to work in person, 44% said 'somewhat' likely while 46% said 'very' likely.
However, the majority of employees would prefer to work in person just 3 days/week or less. Just one-quarter (26%) of workers say they would be willing to work fully in person if required by their employer, while 6% say they would 'never' be willing to work in person even if required. Additionally, thirty-two percent say they are 'somewhat' likely to quit if their employer requires them to work more days in person than they are willing to, while 21% say they would be 'very' likely to quit. In fact, 7% even said that a 25% raise would not be enough to entice them back to working in person.
The good news for workers is that the vast majority of companies are 'somewhat' (52%) or 'very' (40%) open to negotiating with employees who don't want to work in person. Additionally, businesses demonstrated a willingness to provide the incentives that employees rated as most important to them, including salary increases.
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects Twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com.
