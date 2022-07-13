Manufactured From Recycled Water Bottles in 5 Adventure-Ready Unisex Styles
KENT, Wash., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Skyway Luggage Company, the Washington-based global luggage, and travel accessories leader, announced today the launch of their new Rainier collection of lifestyle bags for men and women. Eco-style meets versatility with this new group of five casual backpacks and travel bags designed to meet the needs of digital nomads exploring the world.
Each style in the Skyway Rainier collection is made from recycled PET plastics. A first for the brand in soft bags, and a new step in the company's forward-looking commitment to using recycled materials wherever possible. In this instance, PET plastics, which are typically plastic water bottles, were converted into durable fabrics which would have otherwise ended up in a landfill. Depending on the size of the bag, the production utilized anywhere from 6 to 26 recycled plastic bottles for use in the various sizes of this collection.
Timm Fenton, Vice President of Design and Development says, "The Skyway Rainier collection was designed for the end-user who leads an active lifestyle. It was a challenge but we are thrilled that all of these fabric silhouettes are made from recycled plastic and at the same time meet our high durability standards. By designing these bags in PET sustainable materials we are doing our small part to save our environment from another plastic container being tossed into a landfill."
Interior details on all of the styles include padded laptop sleeves and multiple interior pockets constructed in a combination of solid and camo print PET fabrics.
Collection Styles from Large to Small:
Weekender Backpack – 40L This large-size backpack is a great option for a long weekend, offering a generous-sized main compartment, large-sized zipped pockets, and multi-attachment options that provide flexibility. A padded back pocket is designed to fit the largest laptop. The pack also has contoured, padded, tuck-away shoulder straps, a removable waist stabilizer strap, and two side zipper pockets.
Roll Top Commuter Backpack - 20L Carry all your belongings in one place throughout the day with this smart roll-top backpack with a metal slide buckle and a magnetic closure. A padded zipped side pocket will hold a 15" laptop. There are contoured padded shoulder straps for comfort with a webbing grab handle. This bag also features a hidden back panel zipper pocket for a cell phone, two side water bottle pockets, and a mesh zipper storage pocket inside the main compartment.
Compact Duffel Backpack - 20L This versatile and utilitarian duffel is a great companion for your trip to the gym or a quick overnight. Its capacity can easily hold a pair of shoes and a change of clothes. It has both a comfortable carry handle and a loop webbing handle at the top. The bag has a bullet shape with padded tuck-away shoulder straps. It also features a side zipper pocket with a card holder, a hidden zipper pocket for the phone, and a large capacity main compartment with a zippered mesh pocket.
Deluxe Backpack - 17L Travel or work remotely with your laptop safely with this backpack specially designed to hold a laptop securely. Its multiple carry handle options make it a great bag to travel for a meeting or an overnight escape. Features include side access to a fully padded, zippered laptop compartment which can be accessed while wearing with one strap. Comfortable bail carry handles, side-mounted quick-grab handle, and contoured/padded tuck-away shoulder straps. It also has a magnetic closure phone pocket, side water bottle pocket, front pocket with key leash, and cardholder.
Simple Everyday Backpack - 15L Our no-fuss essential backpack is built with a padded pocket so you can take your laptop wherever you go. Its double front pocket allows for additional storage capacity and its adjustable, padded shoulder straps will be easy on your back. Essential features include the padded straps that tuck away and the add a bag strap that slides over a wheeled case, two front zippered pockets, and a padded laptop pocket in the main compartment. Contoured/padded tuck-away, adjustable shoulder straps make the bag easy to handle and wear.
The 5-piece collection is available in the following colors: Zion Gray, Tahoe Blue, Moab Red, and Kohala Black. Prices range from $140 for the everyday backpack to $200 for the weekender. All styles will be available exclusively at http://www.skywayluggage.com
About Skyway Luggage Company:
Founded in 1910 by A.J. Kotkins, Skyway began operation from Seattle's Pioneer Square under the name Seattle Suitcase, Trunk and Bag Manufacturing Company. A.J.'s son, Henry Louis Kotkins, joined the business in 1936. With a vision inspired by the growing airline industry and the excitement of air travel, he introduced a line of luggage called "Skyway." Kotkins' commitment to delivering high-quality products earned him a loyal following of international travelers seeking a reliable-yet-accessible travel experience. The Skyway Luggage Company is fully owned and operated by Ricardo Beverly Hills.
Media Contact
Lisa Wells, Skyway Luggage Company, 917-613-7370, lisa@lisawellspr.com
SOURCE Skyway Luggage Company
