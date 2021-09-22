BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are excited to announce that The Spur Group has partnered with Hiring Our Heroes (HOH), an initiative of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation dedicated to helping support transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses as they enter the civilian workforce.
The firm joins a large number of companies dedicated to recruiting military talent through HOH's fellowship programs. The fellowship programs connect members of the military community to host companies and range from six to twelve weeks. Host companies recruit their fellows with the goal to hire once the program is complete.
Military veterans and spouses face unique challenges when entering the civilian workplace because they may have experienced instability due to numerous moves, could be unfamiliar with the skills required to apply and interview for job opportunities outside of the military, and need to adjust to a different pace of life and work than what they are accustomed to. Through a variety of events and programs, more than 600,000 veterans and spouses have found employment through HOH.
"On behalf of The Spur Group, I am both excited and grateful our firm has joined Hiring Our Heroes in an effort to provide equal access to opportunity and diversify our workforce with members of the military community," said Bhavani Murugiah, Chief People Officer of The Spur Group. "We honor and thank all military servicemen, women, veterans, and spouses for their service to this country. We count ourselves privileged to welcome them to Spur."
The partnership with HoH is a direct result of employee involvement. The Spur Group looks forward to helping fellows in the program grow their professional networks, hone career-building skills, and get hands-on training experience in a professional setting. For more information, you can visit the HOH website here.
About The Spur Group
The Spur Group delivers go-to-market consulting that drives results that matter. Our mission is to help our clients turn customer, partner, and employee experiences into competitive advantages.
In today's competitive environment, traditional go-to-market strategies often fail due to siloed approaches and lack of thought partnership. The Spur Group's relentless client-obsession, disciplined, human approach and end-to-end expertise bridges data, processes and strategy to drive business results — empowering you to gain actionable insights, grow revenues faster, improve partner return, create stronger connections, and fuel execution excellence. To learn more, visit http://www.thespurgroup.com.
