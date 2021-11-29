BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seattle Business Magazine has named The Spur Group as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in Washington state for the eighth year in a row.
Seattle Business Magazine and Best Companies Group created the annual recognition to identify and honor the best employers throughout Washington who work to benefit the area's economy and workforce.
"Our employees are our business and honoring their genuine human experience is key to our success as a company. The Spur Group could not thrive without the hard work and dedication of our people, which is why we are always working to curate the best company culture and employee experience possible," said Randy Karr, CEO of The Spur Group. "I am grateful for each and every person who continues to play a role in our firm's success and feel honored to be in the top 100 list for the 8th time."
Companies from across Washington entered the two-part survey process to determine Washington's 100 Companies to Work for. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation.
The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Washington, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.
The top companies will be recognized in the November-December issue of Seattle Business magazine.
